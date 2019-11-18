Barry Manilow extends Las Vegas residency through November 2020

PRNewsfoto/STILETTO Entertainment

PRNewsfoto/STILETTO EntertainmentBarry Manilow announced in September that he'd extended his Las Vegas residency at the Westgate Resort & Casino until late March 2020. Now comes word that, because of high demand, the pop legend has scheduled shows at the venue through the end of next year.

The newly announced concerts include a pair of three-night engagements in April, May, June, September, October and November, winding down with a November 19-21 stand.

Tickets for Barry's previously announced Manilow: Las Vegas -- The Hits Come Home! shows in February and March 2020 are on sale now. Tickets for the new concerts go on sale this Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. PT, via Ticketmaster, online at BarryManilow.com or WestgateResorts.com, and at the Westgate box office.

Manilow began his Westgate residency in May 2018. The show features Barry singing nearly all of his top 40 hits, augmented by video walls and special effects.

"It's an honor to further extend our relationship with Barry as he commits to another year of delighting audiences at Westgate Las Vegas," says the David Siegel, the resort and casino's founder and CEO. "Barry is a timeless entertainer, and tremendous talent and I couldn't be happier to continue to have him call Westgate Las Vegas his home."

Manilow also has lined up a series of 2020 U.K. concerts in late May and early June.

Here are all of Barry's 2020 Las Vegas performances:

February 13-15, 20-22

March 5-7, 26-28

April 2-4, 9-11

May 7-9, 21-23

June 18-20, 25-27

September 17-19, 24-26

October 8-10, 15-17

November 12-14, 19-21

