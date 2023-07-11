Barry Manilow poised to break Elvis Presley’s record in Las Vegas this fall

Courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

It’s a year of milestones for Barry Manilow. He recently hit the big 8-0, and now he’s poised to break a record that was set by Elvis Presley back in 1976.

The late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll did 636 performances at the Las Vegas Hilton between 1969 and 1976. Manilow performs his residency at the same property, now known as the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, and the weekend of September 21-23, he’ll officially break Elvis’ record.

Tickets for the record-breaking weekend go on sale Friday, July 14, via Ticketmaster or BarryManilow.com. Everyone who buys a ticket will also receive a hat, a commemorative coin, two free drinks and a boa to wear when Manilow sings “Copacabana.” And speaking of that, ticket holders will also get a VIP pass to a private screening of Copacabana.

Proceeds from the tickets will go to benefit six different charities, including Musicians on Call and Barry’s own Manilow Music Project.

Speaking about Elvis last year, Barry told The Las Vegas Review-Journal, “Being in this room that he sat down in for a residency, just like I have, and to see my name in the same sentence is so amazing to me. It’s a privilege. He invented a style of music, which is still popular today. How many people can say that?”

He also said he might add some Elvis tunes to his shows for those performances, including “Are You Lonesome Tonight” and “If I Can Dream.”

