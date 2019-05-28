Barry Manilow returning to Broadway for new summer residency

ABC/Lou Rocco

Barry Manilow is heading back to Broadway.

According to Broadway Direct, the singer has booked an exclusive limited summer residency on the Great White Way. He’ll play 17 shows, beginning July 26 at the Nederlander’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and running through August 17.

“I am thrilled to be returning to my hometown of New York City and performing once again on Broadway,” Manilow says in a statement. “It holds a very special place in my heart.”

He’s expected to perform a mix of his biggest hits as well as some deep cuts.

Manilow’s previous Broadway performances include a Tony-winning appearance in 1977, an eight-week run at the Gershwin Theater in 1989 and an eight-week run at the St. James Theatre in 2013. He's also been in residency at the International Theater at the Westgate in Las Vegas, where he recently celebrated his 500th show.

Tickets for the new Broadway residency go on sale June 3 at noon on Ticketmaster.com.

