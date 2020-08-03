Barry Manilow Sells Song Catalog to Hipgnosis

Barry Manilow has sold his catalog of music to Hipgnosis. Per Hipgnosis’ website, the investment company “offers investors pure-play exposure to songs and associated musical intellectual property rights.” Hipgnosis has over a billion dollar portfolio which includes Timbaland, Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, and now Barry Manilow. Manilow whose hits date back to the 70s said, “Merck has created a new type of music company and I’m looking forward to being part of the family at The Family Music and Hipgnosis Songs.” Hipgnosis Song Fund already controls approximately 12,000 songs, ranging from Rihanna’s “Umbrellas” to Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.” What is your favorite Barry Manilow song?