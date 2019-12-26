Barry Manilow to release intimate new standards album, 'Night Songs II,' this Valentine's Day

Stiletto Entertainment

Stiletto EntertainmentIn 2014, Barry Manilow released an album of standards called Night Songs that garnered him a Grammy nomination in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category. Now the pop legend has unveiled plans to put out a sequel.

Night Songs II will be released on February 14, 2020, Valentine's Day, but you can pre-order it now exclusively at Manilow's online store, ShopManilow.com. The album is available on CD, as a two-LP set, and as a Collector's Edition box set that also includes Night Songs I.

"Like NIGHT SONGS, this album is filled with great, great songwriting by some of the most talented songwriters ever to put pen to paper," Barry says in a statement. "As the art of writing melodies and emotional lyrics begins to disappear, songs like these mean more to me than they ever have. Once again, the album is very intimate. Just me singing and playing piano as if I was in your living room."

So far, only two tracks have been revealed from Night Songs II: the 1940 standard "Everything Happens to Me" and a tune called "Meditation." If you pre-order the album, you'll also get an instant free download of the latter song.

A couple of other special offers are tied in with Night Songs II's release: One of every 10 copies of the album will be signed by Barry, and everyone ordering a copy will be entered into a contest to win a pair of Platinum Experience packages to Manilow's Las Vegas residency on Valentine's Day that includes two front-row tickets and a pre-show meet and greet.

Barry has more than 50 Las Vegas performances scheduled in 2020 at the Westgate resort's International Theater, starting with a February 13 show.

