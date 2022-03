Papa John’s is currently hiring professional baseball players who aren’t playing due to the MLB lockout. Atlanta Braves players Dansby Swanson and Joc Pederson already took up the offer and did a shift at a Georgia location. Last Friday they made pizzas and folded boxes during their shift as a “Pre-Season Pizza Pro”. All players who participate will receive the same benefits as regular employees. We can only hope the Miami Marlins start showing up in Papa John’s around South Florida!