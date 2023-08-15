“Basic Instinct” Gets Comic Adaptation

Paul Verhoeven’s 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct” is getting a new comic book series.
The series is based on the movie, which starred Sharon Stone as a writer who becomes the prime suspect in a murder.
The comic book will follow an artist who finds inspiration in famous murders.
“Basic Instinct “#1 is due to be released in comic book stores and online November 1.
Beth
By Beth
