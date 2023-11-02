Baskin-Robbins Debuts New Thanksgiving-Flavored Ice Cream

Baskin-Robbins is getting into the spirit of Thanksgiving with a new ice cream flavor. Now, you may be thinking, “Oh, cool! A new pumpkin ice cream!” WRONG. The ice cream maker is now selling a Turkey Day Fixin’s as its Flavor of the Month. Don’t worry; it’s not TOO out there: the flavor combines their Autumn Spice ice cream with real Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, and honey cornbread pieces. What is the craziest ice cream flavor you have ever tried? Would you try this flavor? What Thanksgiving side dish would have the best ice cream flavor?

To view this content referenced from Instagram, click here.