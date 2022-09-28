Baskin Robbins Drops Spicy ‘N Spooky Ice Cream

Baskin-Robbins is dropping its spiciest flavor ever.

The ice cream chain will release its new Spicy ‘n Spooky ice cream featuring the bold flavor of real ghost pepper starting October 1.

The October Flavor of the Month combines white chocolate ghost pepper flavored ice cream with rich, black dark chocolate ice cream and spicy blood orange flakes.

Baskin-Robbins is also celebrating the 2022 Halloween season with the arrival of the Trixie the Ghost Cake.

The 3-D cake is customizable with your favorite ice cream flavor and can be pre-ordered online.

Do you want spice in your ice cream or other sweet treats? What’s your favorite spicy treat?