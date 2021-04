When you think of Baskin-Robbins, you probably don’t think of spicy stuff. The ice cream chain is now introducing a new drink to its lineup and it’s spicy! The Mangonada is a drink made up of the spice chamoy, mango puree, and topped with Tajín Clásico Seasoning. The drink is a tribute to a classic Mexican drink sometimes referred to as “chamango.” Would you try this? Do you like spicy food and drinks?