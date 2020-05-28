Bath & Body Works And TGI Friday’s Closing Some Locations

The pandemic has not been kind to restaurants. TGI Friday’s is one national chain that is feeling the economic impact.

CEO Ray Blanchette said in a recent interview that up to 20 percent of the company’s 386 locations “will close forever, without a doubt.

Revenue for Friday’s is down 50 percent even with pick-up and delivery services offered during the coronavirus crisis.

As for Bath & Body Works, they will be closing 50 stores across the country.

As part of the company’s first-quarter earnings report, they disclosed the information online.

According to CNN, most of the closures will take place in the malls. Please don’t close mine at The Gardens Mall!!

Did you shop at Bath & Body Works stores before the pandemic or did you shop with them more online?