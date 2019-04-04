Batman Turns 80: America’s ‘Dark Knight’ Celebrates 80 Years of Pop Culture Icon Status

Everybody’s favorite cape crusader has turned eighty, the DC official website says that Batman first appeared in comic books on March 30, 1939.

In the past eighty years, Batman has been an action figure, a blockbuster star on the big screen, comics and cartoons.

There are several Batman-themed events going on including Wondercon from March 29-31, Comic-Con International on July 18-21 and Batman Day on Sept. 21. If you can’t make it to one of these events, you can still celebrate by using the Snapchat filter that allows you to become Batman.

According to DC, “Batman is humanity’s timeless hero and he’s just getting started.”

