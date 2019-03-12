“Battlebots” Coming Back to Discovery and Science Channels

The robot fighting show Battlebots will be returning for a second season on Discovery and Science Channels. The series showcases features some of the biggest and most innovative robots from around the world fighting it out in a ring. Battlebots started back in 2000 on Comedy Central and then moved to ABC for two seasons. The show found success after the Science Channel rebroadcast the two seasons that aired on ABC, and new episodes aired on the Science Channel and Discovery Channel. What would be the name of your battlebot? What would be your bots finishing move?