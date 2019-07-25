BB King’s “Lucille” Going Up For Auction

Here’s your chance to own a huge piece of music history. Items from B.B. King’s estate are heading to auction this fall, including his famed guitar, “Lucille”. Julien’s will hold the sale on September 21. Among the pieces are the blues legend’s National Medal of Arts award, his touring van, plus jewelry and clothing. But all eyes will be on the black Gibson ES-345, given to King for his 80th birthday. Estimates are it will bring in $80,000 to $100,000 when the hammer falls. While there have been other Lucilles over the years, the original got its name after King and another musician fought over a woman and kicked off a fire. He saved the guitar and called it after her, “to remind himself to never fight over a woman or run into a burning building,” says the auction house. Do you own a piece of music history? What do you have? Where did you get it?