BBC Radio special to feature Paul McCartney, Elton John chatting about John Lennon with John's son Sean

An upcoming two-part BBC radio show, “John Lennon at 80,” will feature Lennon’s younger son Sean chatting about his late dad with Paul McCartney, Elton John and brother Julian Lennon.

The program, which will commemorate what would’ve been John Lennon’s 80th birthday, will air on the BBC Radio 2 channel on October 3 and October 4, and each episode will run an hour.

Episode one will feature Elton and Julian. According to a description posted at BBC.co.uk, for the first time ever, Sean and his brother will jointly share their recollections of their famous father publicly. Julian will discuss being on hand for the sessions for John’s 1974 album Walls and Bridges, while Sean will share memories of spending time in the studio during the making of 1980’s Double Fantasy album. The siblings also will reflect on how their father influenced their own music careers.

Elton will talk about his teenage love of The Beatles and then meeting, becoming friends with and collaborating with John in the ’70s. He’ll also discuss how he ended up being Sean’s godfather.

Elton played piano and sang backup on John’s #1 hit “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night,” while John played guitar and sang on Elton’s #1 cover of “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” John’s final major on-stage appearance was at Elton’s November 1974 concert at Madison Square Garden.

Part two of the program will feature Sean chatting with McCartney, marking the first time the two have spoken together about John for a broadcast event.

“John Lennon at 80” also will include Sean sharing personal memories about his dad, and discussing John’s life and incredible musical and cultural contributions.

Had he lived, Lennon, who was killed in December 1980 at age 40, would have turned 80 on October 9.

