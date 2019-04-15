BBMAK announces new comeback single, “Bullet Train,” out April 26

Jono Symonds

Jono SymondsBBMAK is readying their musical comeback.

Following last year’s reunion after a 15-year hiatus, the British boy band – Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally – have announced their new single, “Bullet Train,” will be arriving April 26.

The band says they're currently in the studio putting the finishes touches on a new album, set for an August release, and are “so thrilled” to be hitting the road for their "Back Here" North American tour this spring.

“We’re excited to get back on stage and play, as we have a special set of shows planned, which will include brand new BBMAK music,” the trio says in a statement. “Our fans have really stood with us and we can’t wait for them to hear it!”

Their tour dates kick off May 6 in Boston and wrap May 22 in Houston.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.