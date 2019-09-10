BBMAK announces new North American and UK tour dates

Jono SymondsBBMAK will be hitting the road this winter, following the release of their reunion album Powerstation.

The trio will kick off a set of new North American dates in San Diego on November 3. They’ll hit cities in California and Florida before heading across the pond to their native U.K. for dates beginning December 12 and wrapping December 16.

Tickets for all dates go on sale November 3 at 10 a.m. PST at BBMAK.com/#Tour.

Their album Powerstation, featuring the new single “So Far Away,” comes out October 11.

Here are the new tour dates:

11/3 -- House of Blues / Voodoo Room, San Diego, CA

11/5 -- Belasco Theater, Los Angeles, CA

11/6 -- Slims, San Francisco, CA

11/7 -- House of Blues, Anaheim, CA

11/15 -- Epcot/ WDW, Orlando, FL

11/16 -- Epcot/WDW, Orlando, FL

12/12 -- 02 Academy Islington, London UK

12/13 -- 02 Academy 2, Birmingham, UK

12/15 -- Academy 3, Manchester, UK

12/16 -- Oran Mor, Glasgow, UK

