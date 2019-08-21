BBMAK is thoroughly enjoying being "Back Here": "You forget how good it feels"

Allister Ann

Reunited British boy band BBMAK performed Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America for the first time in 17 years. It was the latest stop on an unexpected journey that started last year and has so far included a U.S. tour and a new album, Powerstation, due out in October. Ste McNally, Mark Barry and Christian Burns say they're having a lot more fun this time around than they did in 2000, when their hit "Back Here" was ruling the airwaves

"You know, we're older now and we appreciate the fact that we've got this chance again," Mark tells ABC Radio."And for a long time we've wanted to do this, so to be able to do this again, we appreciate every minute onstage and yeah, we're lovin' it!"

As Christian explains, back in the day, they worked so much that everything was a blur and there was no time to enjoy their success.

"We didn't stop for about three years, I don't think, we were non-stop," he notes. "I mean, when things are moving that fast, you kinda don't have time to think about it...so this time, We're taking it all in. We're enjoying it. And it's great to be back."

In fact, BBMAK are having so much fun that recommend that other boy bands reunite as well -- like, for example, their old tour mates, 'N SYNC.

"I think they should! Just embrace it, get out there, get on the road!" Christian says.

"You forget how good it is until you do it again," Ste points out. "You're doing some gigs...seeing some of the old faces in the audience, singing some of the great songs that people love, seeing them sing it back to you....you forget how good it feels!"

