Be A Part Of The Kraft Mac & Cheese Fan Club!

Fans of Kraft Mac & Cheese can now join a fan club to show their love!

Kraft has announced the launch of their Kraft FLVRS Club, which will give fans a chance to try out the brand’s new “Flavor Boosts!”

The limited-edition spice packets can be mixed into your bowl of mac and cheese and will come in three flavors: ranch, pizza, and buffalo.

The FLVRS Club is for those fans willing to expand their mac and cheese horizons with these limited-edition packets that bring flavors we love to our favorite comfort food,” Kraft’s marketing activation lead said in an announcement.

Would you join this club? Do you already put special seasonings in with your mac and cheese? Do you think Kraft should do even more flavors?