Be A Virtual Santa For $25 And Hour!

Tis the season for making holiday cash and this company is paying a pretty penny for you to be a virtual Santa.

There’s a new site called Live Calls With Santa that allows parents to still talk with Santa despite the pandemic.

According to the job posting for the site, they’re looking for people who “embody Santa’s appearance, persona, energy, and can of course give a hearty ho-ho-ho.”

If you’re chosen for the $25 per hour gig you must stay in character throughout calls and answer kids’ questions whether they’ve been naughty or nice.

