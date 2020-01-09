Be careful about what you pack before you take your next Carnival cruise!

I wish they would start doing this at theme parks too! The cruise line just updated its dress code policy for passengers.

Carnival is banning “offensive clothing.” Outfits should not feature “nudity, profanity or sexual innuendo.” Passengers are also told not to wear anything that would “promote negative ethnic or racial, commentary, or hatred or violence in any form.”

How will this be policed? A spokesperson for Carnival said, “We will evaluate situations on a case-by-case basis and respectfully ask guests to change a clothing item that clearly threatens or conveys hateful ideas or lewd images.”

Is this a good idea? Do you have any clothing that others might deem offensive? Has anyone ever called you out about it?