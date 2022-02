If you’ve got the mid-winter blahs, maybe this will help cheer you up.

It’s National Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Psychiatrists say being kind to others offers benefits for you, too:

Fuels self-esteem

Makes you happier

Good for your heart

Helps you live longer

Decreases harmful chemicals in your body

What’s a random act of kindness someone has done for you that still makes you smile thinking about it?