Beach Boys Considering 60th Anniversary Celebration

Oh, wouldn't it be nice if the Beach Boys got together to celebrate 60 years as a band? The possibility is there said Al Jardine in a recent interview on Rolling Stones' 500 Greatest Albums podcast. "I do believe we will. Well, not a tour. We'll hit some very important … 10 or 20 areas of the world," the guitarist revealed, adding that a TV special is also being discussed. There could be a holdup though. When asked for comment, Brian Wilson's manager, Jean Sievers, said, "There is nothing on the table at this point. No one has spoken to us about it or reached out."