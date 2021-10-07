Beach Boys cruise also featuring The Monkees, The Temptations to set sail in March 2022

Courtesy of Sixthman

They won’t be stopping in Kokomo, but The Beach Boys will be hitting the high seas with some other famous music stars next year on a new musical-themed nautical extravaganza, The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise.

The three-day cruise will set sail from Miami on March 25 and will visit Nassau in the Bahamas on the 27th before returning to port on March 28.

Joining The Beach Boys to perform on the cruise will be The Monkees and The Temptations, as well as comedian Joe Piscopo, popular tribute act The Yacht Rock Revue, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath and more.

“I can’t wait to celebrate 60 years of The Beach Boys’ music on The Good Vibrations Cruise, setting sail this March,” says founding lead singer Mike Love. “With endless music and activities, it’s going to be an unforgettable vacation and we’re so excited to share it with friends and fans old and new.”

Besides the many performances, the cruise will feature events, attractions and activities including a Q&A session with The Beach Boys, photo opportunities with many of the artists, theme nights, an onboard Beach Boys museum, an on-shore excursion in Nassau and more.

Tickets for the cruise go on sale on Friday, October 8, at 2 p.m. ET. Visit TheBeachBoysCruise.com for all the details.

