Beach Boys members and their kids collaborate on cover of band's 1970 tune "Add Some Music to Your Day"

Omnivore Recordings

Most of the surviving original Beach Boys have teamed up with members of the band’s extended family to record a new version of the group’s uplifting 1970 gem “Add Some Music to Your Day.”

The track, which is the first single from an upcoming album titled California Music Presents Add Some Music, is available now digitally, and an official video for the tune got its premiere Friday on RollingStone.com and also can be viewed on YouTube.

The new rendition of “Add Some Music to Your Day” features lead vocals by founding Beach Boys Mike Love and Al Jardine and longtime member Bruce Johnston. It also includes vocal and/or musical contributions from early Beach Boys guitarist David Marks; Brian Wilson‘s daughters Carnie and Wendy; Love’s children Christian, Hayleigh and Ambha; Jardine’s son Matt; the late Carl Wilson‘s son Justin; Carnie’s husband and daughter, Rob and Lola Bonfiglio; and longtime Beach Boys associate Jeff Foskett.

The “Add Some Music to Your Day” video features appearances by all of the aforementioned Beach Boys and their family members, as well as archival footage of Carl and his late brother, Dennis Wilson, plus a brief clip of honorary Beach Boy John Stamos shot at his wedding.

California Music Presents Add Some Music is due out on April 23 and will be released on CD and digitally. The album features 10 songs, including new a cappella and instrumental renditions of “Add Some Music to Your Day,” and individual tracks by Love, Jardine, Johnston, Marks, Rob Bonfiglio and Foskett. It also offers a cover of the 1968 Beach Boys tune “Friends” recorded by various band members’ children.

Part of the proceeds raised by the single will be donated to the Feeding America charity.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Add Some Music to Your Day” — California Music

“Ram Raj” — Mike Love

“Jenny Clover” — Al Jardine

“She Believes in Love Again” — Bruce Johnston

“Long Promised Road” — David Marks

“Friends” — Christian Love, Matt Jardine, Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, Justyn Wilson, Ambha Love, Adam Jardine, Carl B. Wilson

“Get Together” — Jeffrey Foskett

“Golden State” — Rob Bonfiglio

“Add Some Music to Your Day” (A Cappella Version) — California Music

“Add Some Music to Your Day” (Instrumental) — California Music





By Matt Friedlander

