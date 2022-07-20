Beach Boys members to reunite with country duo LoCash on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Mike Love and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys will team up with country duo LoCash for a special performance August 2 on ABC’s Good Morning America.

During their stop on the show, the acts will deliver the national television premiere of “Beach Boys,” LoCash’s new song, which pays tribute to the legendary California pop-rock group and features guest vocals by Love and Johnston. After performing the new single, Love, Johnston and LoCash will deliver a rendition of The Beach Boys’ 1988 classic “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have picked up some serious country cred since LoCash’s new single came out; last month, they joined the duo to make their Grand Ole Opry debut. While they were backstage, LoCash surprised Mike and Bruce with two pairs of snakeskin boots, officially welcoming them to the country music family.

