Beach Boys singer Al Jardine releasing new single, "Waves of Love 2.0," this week

Courtesy of Al Jardine

Founding Beach Boys singer Al Jardine will release a new single this Friday called “Waves of Love 2.0,” an updated version of song that originally appeared as a bonus track on the 2012 reissue of Jardine’s 2010 debut solo studio album, A Postcard from California.

The track is being issued just in time for Valentine’s Day this Sunday.

“Waves of Love” features guest vocals by Jardine’s late Beach Boys band mate Carl Wilson. The new version of the tune was re-recorded in New York by Al’s longtime producer and songwriting collaborator Larry Dvoskin, who co-wrote the tune.

“It’s exciting to share this great East Coast version of ‘Waves of Love’ with my fans,” Jardine says in a statement. “Larry Dvoskin’s impeccable [vocal] dit-dits do me proud and there will also be a new West Coast version on my soon to be re-released solo album A Postcard from California!”

A limited-edition autographed CD single featuring “Waves of Love 2.0” and a bonus track called “Jenny Clover” is available for pre-order now. According to a post on Al’s official website, the latter tune is about “a beautiful little milk cow cared for by The Jardines.” The song was co-written by Al, his wife Mary Ann and Dvoskin, who produced the track.

Part of the proceeds raised by the single will benefit World Central Kitchen, which provides food to doctors, nurses and other essential front-line workers helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Matt Friedlander

