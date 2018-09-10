Beach Patrol: Rough Surf from Florence Leads to Injuries and a Drowning at Florida Beaches

The current forecast track takes Hurricane Florence toward the Carolinas later this week, but Florida could still feel its effects.

Swells generated by Florence are already affecting Bermuda and portions of the U.S. east coast, including Florida.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Beach patrol officials say one man drowned in the rough waters off central Florida’s Atlantic Coast and two others were injured when large waves slammed them onto sandbars.

Volusia County Ocean Rescue Capt. Andrew Etheridge tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that 64-year-old Steven Kolaczewski was unresponsive when crews reached him on Sunday afternoon.

They pulled him from the surf and performed CPR but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Etheridge says one person suffered a fractured arm when tossed by the wave into a sandbar, while another had back and neck injuries. He says 13 people were pulled from the water.

Officials are expecting surf conditions to worsen this week as Hurricane Florence approaches the U.S. coastline.

The National Weather Service is warning of a high rip-current risk through this evening for beaches in five Florida counties.

