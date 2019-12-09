Beatles And Stones Top Billboard’s Greatest Artists Of All Time List

If you take a look at Billboard’s Greatest Artists of All-Time list, it’s no surprise who’s at the top; they’ve been constantly taking the slot for more than half a century. Out of 125 artists to make the cut, the Beatles are number one, followed by the Rolling Stones. Many of your favorite classic rock acts are on the list, including Elton John in third and Chicago rounding out the Top 10. Paul McCartney makes a solo entry at 12, while fellow Fab Four bandmate George Harrison comes in at 124. More controversial perhaps is Taylor Swift at number 8, well ahead of Elvis Presley, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, or The Eagles. What do you think of the list? Who do you feel should have been included?

