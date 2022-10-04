Beatles, David Bowie collectibles going up for bid as part of British memorabilia auction

Courtesy of Propstore

Historic collectibles associated with The Beatles, David Bowie, Elvis Presley and many other stars will be part of an entertainment memorabilia auction hosted by Propstore taking place November 3-6 in London.

The music-related portion of the sale is scheduled for November 4, and bidding will be accepted in person at the BAFTA 195 Piccadilly venue, as well as online and via the phone.

Among the sale’s many highlights are a pair of Altec 605A studio monitors from London’s famous Abbey Road Studios that were used by The Beatles and many other artists. They’re estimated to bring in up to 100,000 pounds, or about $116,000.

Also up for bid is a spacesuit costume that Bowie wore in his 1980 “Ashes to Ashes” video, which is expected to fetch as much as 80,000 pounds, or about $93,000.

The auction also a gun license application signed by Elvis, which is estimated to sell for up to 60,000 pounds, or about $69,000.

The potentially priciest music-related item being auctioned by Propstore is a Custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar that belonged to Oasis‘ Noel Gallagher, which is estimated to fetch from 300,000 to 500,000 pounds, or about $347,000 to $578,000.

Other collectibles going on the block include a “Queen of the Night” outfit worn by Whitney Houston in the 1996 film The Bodyguard, a studded leather bracer that belonged to Michael Jackson, a striped blazer worn by Paul McCartney, a leather jacket that Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash wore in the “Paradise City” video and a booklet autographed by all four Beatles members.

You can check out the full list of items being auctioned atPropstoreAuction.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.