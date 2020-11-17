Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Springsteen & more included on Barack Obama's new Spotify playlist

Courtesy of Spotify

Former President Barack Obama has unveiled a new Spotify playlist in honor of the release of his presidential memoir, A Promised Land, out today — and it features wide variety of artists, including veteran acts The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, U2 and Aretha Franklin.

The list, personally curated by Obama himself, features songs mentioned in the book, as well as tracks that reflect his time in office.

The playlist kicks off with the Queen of Soul’s rendition of The Band‘s “The Weight,” and also features the Beatles song “Michelle,” which Paul McCartney himself once sang to the former president’s wife, Michelle Obama, at the White House.

Other tracks include Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon,” Springsteen’s “The Rising,” U2’s “Beautiful Day,” and two songs by Wonder, “Signed Sealed Delivered” and “Sir Duke.”

In addition, the playlist features a pair of tunes by Beyoncé, as well as songs by Gloria Estefan, Bob Dylan, B.B. King, Frank Sinatra, Sade, country duo Brooks & Dunn, jazz greats John Coltrane and Miles Davis, and rappers Eminem and JAY-Z.

“Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency,” Obama tweeted Monday. “In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it.”

Here’s the full 20-track playlist:

“The Weight” — Aretha Franklin

“The Thrill Is Gone” — B.B. King

“Halo” — Beyoncé

“At Last” — Beyoncé

“The Times They Are a-Changin'” — Bob Dylan

“Only in America” — Brooks & Dunn

“The Rising” — Bruce Springsteen

“Lose Yourself” — Eminem

“Rhiannon” — Fleetwood Mac

“Luck Be a Lady” — Frank Sinatra

“Always Tomorrow” — Gloria Estefan

“My 1st Song” — JAY-Z

“My Favorite Things” — John Coltrane

“Freddie Freeloader” — Miles Davis

“Michelle” — The Beatles

“Cherish the Day” — Sade

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” — Stevie Wonder

“Sir Duke” — Stevie Wonder

“Beautiful Day” — U2

By Andrea Tuccillo and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.