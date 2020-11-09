Beatles for Sale: The Fab Four launches the "12 Days of Beatles" holiday merch sale

The Thread Shop at Sony Music

It looks like this year’s holiday season will be a fab one for Beatles fans, thanks to a new series of band-themed merchandise that launched today. The “12 Days of Beatles” celebration will feature a variety of unique Fab Four gift items showcased this month on a dozen days, starting today, November 9.

Among the products are products holiday sweaters, hats, scarves, tree ornaments, toys, calendars, turntables and much more.

The final two days of the campaign will take place on Black Friday, November 27, and Cyber Monday, November 30, both of which will offer extra special deals on apparel.

Among the many items that will be sold are hooded sweatshirts and tote bags featuring an altered version of the Abbey Road album cover showing the band members wearing Santa hats while crossing a snow-covered road.

You can check out all of the available holiday merch at The Beatles’ online store.

The 12 Days of Beatles initiative is a part of a collaboration between the band’s Apple Corps Ltd. company and The Thread Shop, Sony Music Entertainment’s merchandising division.

By Matt Friedlander

