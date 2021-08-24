Beatles members, Elton John and many more stars pay tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Tributes are pouring in from throughout the music world following the sad news that longtime Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died today at the age of 80.

Among the many stars paying homage to Watts are surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and pop-rock legend Elton John.

McCartney has posted a video message on his social media sites in which he says, “So sad to hear about Charlie Watts…dying. He was a lovely guy, and I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill. So, lots of love to his family, his wife and kids and his extended family, and condolences to The Stones. A huge blow to them, because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. Anyway, so…Love you, Charlie, I always loved you, beautiful man. And great condolences and sympathies to his family.”

Ringo wrote on his Twitter feed, “God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family,” and accompanied the note with a photo of him and Watts apparently exchanging a pair of drumsticks.

Meanwhile, Elton John tweeted, “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to [family members] Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”

Here are only a few of the many other tributes that well-known artists have posted in honor of Watts:

Brian Wilson: “I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy.”

John Fogerty: “I first saw The [Rolling Stones] in 1966 in the Bay Area and have been a fan ever since. Charlie Watts was one of the great drummers and will be missed. Rest easy Charlie.”

Robbie Robertson: “Charlie’s drumming is powerful and unique. His approach is entirely his own and helped shape the sound of rock and roll. Blessings Charlie Watts.”

KISS‘ Paul Stanley: “AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad.”

Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott: “Devastating news, those in the know know he was the heart & soul of the band…I had the absolute pleasure of meeting him a few times, a total gentleman…it goes without saying he will be sorely missed.”

Joan Jett: “Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind.”

Patti Smith: “Mourned and beloved by all.”

Duran Duran: “So saddened to hear about the passing of Charlie Watts. An absolute inspiration to a legion of drummers since the 1960’s. A man of grace, style, dignity and composure.”

Chic‘s Nile Rodgers: “Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music.”

Sheryl Crow: “A hero is gone. No words. A huge gaping hole in the universe.”

Tom Morello: “Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love.”

Lenny Kravitz: “The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.”

