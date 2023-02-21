Beatles or Stones? We may be getting them both on one album

Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

It’s the collaboration that every rock fan has dreamed of for 60 years: The Beatles and The Rolling Stones together on an album. Well, sort of.

Multiple sources tell Variety that Paul McCartney has recorded bass parts for the album the Stones are working on, which is being produced by Ozzy Osbourne/Iggy Pop/Elton John producer Andrew Watt. What’s more, Ringo Starr is also set to play on the album.

Of course, the Stones lost their drummer, Charlie Watts, in 2021, and they’ve been without a permanent bass player since Bill Wyman left the group after their 1989-1990 Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle tour.

Variety reports that the sessions with McCartney took place in LA recently. It’s not definite which songs will actually make the final cut for the album or whether or not Ringo and Paul might play on the same songs. The publication reports that the album is getting close to its mixing phase, but it’s not clear when it’ll be released.

While the Stones, McCartney and Ringo have known each other since the ’60s, the catalyst for the collaboration might have been Watt: McCartney said in 2021 and 2022 that he’d been working with the Grammy-winning producer.

The new project, when it emerges, will be the Stones’ first album of original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang. Their last new album, 2016’s Blue & Lonesome, was an album of blues covers.

