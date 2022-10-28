The Beatles are sharing a series of new videos to mark the release of their 1966 album “Revolver” as special edition box set.
The animated videos all begin with Klaus Voormann’s classic cover art, before spinning off in various psychedelic directions.
All the videos are on YouTube.
The Beatles unveiled the expanded edition of Revolver in July.
What was your favorite of these new videos?
Beth
By Beth |
Beatles Release Psychedelic New Videos For Revolver
The Beatles are sharing a series of new videos to mark the release of their 1966 album “Revolver” as special edition box set.