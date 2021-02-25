Beatles-themed master's degree being offered by University of Liverpool

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Beatles were masters at creating memorable pop and rock songs, and now college students in the band’s hometown of Liverpool, U.K., will have the opportunity to earn a master’s degree focusing on the group.

This September, the University of Liverpool is launching an MA course called “The Beatles: Music Industry and Heritage,” which according to a description on the school’s website “will explore how [the band], their music and their story are inextricably bound up within an increasing number of creative and cultural industries including…music, media and social media, tourism and heritage.”

Students enrolled in the course will have the chance to interact with Liverpool’s tourism sector focused on the Fab Four, and will examine how the band and its legacy contribute to the local and national economy and creative and cultural communities.

Guest lecturers will participate in the course, and students also will be able to visit sites throughout the area important to the history of The Beatles.

The course synopsis maintains that the degree can be valuable for those aspiring to careers in the music, creative, arts and tourism industries and sectors.

The launch of the Beatles-themed degree will coincide with the opening of the Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, a new teaching and performance facility at the University of Liverpool.

Dr. Holly Tessler, who is the director of the program, tells the BBC, “What makes this MA unique is its focus on The Beatles in a future-facing way, considering the legacy’s influence on the music and creative industries, in popular culture, and within heritage, culture and tourism in the 21st Century.”

For more details about the course, visit Liverpool.ac.uk.

By Matt Friedlander

