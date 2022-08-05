Beavis & Butt-Head Will Be ‘Middle-Aged’ For Episodes Of New Series

Beavis & Butt-head will do a little growing up in their new Paramount+ series.

We don’t mean the iconic duo will be any smarter or more mature – but they will be older, according to creator Mike Judge.

Judge told the L.A. Times “In the new series there are going to be episodes where they’re middle-aged. I liked doing those.”

He said it lets them tell stories they couldn’t during the original 90’s run: “There were a lot of ideas that we never did because they didn’t have a car and they were 15 or however old back in the day. We can do some of those now.”

The first two episodes of the new series are available now on Paramount+.

How do you feel about Beavis and Butt-Head being ‘middle-aged’? Should they do an episode where they’re little kids?