This might be the only thing that can salvage 2020 – Beavis & Butthead are returning. The iconic duo is coming back with new episodes and a new home on Comedy Central for their ninth and tenth seasons. The reboot will bring Beavis & Butthead into the modern world. Creator Mike Judge said, “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again”. What kind of new episodes would you like to see from Beavis & Butthead? Why are they so fondly remembered today?