Because Everyone Knows The Easter Basket Should Be Healthy. NOT!

But in case you do want to put the “healthiest” candy in your kids baskets, check this out!

As you know, Easter is just a few weeks away which means you may be prepping to get those baskets filled with candy! But, like everything, all candy is not created equal.

SweeTARTs Chicks, Ducks, and Bunnies rank at the top for the lowest calories and sugar content among 15 types of candy that was viewed.

Tootsie Roll Eggs came in at number two.

Lindt Chocolate Carrots were the worst candy on the list with the highest content of saturated fat and fat per gram.

Wondering where Reese’s Easter Peanut Butter Eggs came in on the list? This crowd favorite came in at number 11, so, while not the unhealthiest thing, they neared the top.

Here is the full list!

Do you overdo it during this time of year on candy? And what candy is your favorite?!