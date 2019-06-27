Because Everyone Needs A Forky Friend! It’s A Fun Summer Craft Idea!

You won’t need to head out to the store to pick up the latest action figure on kids’ wish lists. Chances are there’s already one in your kitchen drawers or pantry.

The breakout star of the latest Toy Story installment is a plastic spork named Forky, which fans have been recreating their own versions of at home using a few arts and crafts supplies.

A round-up of social media postings show that Forky has already worked his way into people’s hearts, with many calling the rescued trash “relatable”.

Those less inclined to DIY can snag one on Amazon, but what’s the fun in that?

