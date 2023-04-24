Bed, Bath & Beyond Is Beyond Help And Have Declared Bankruptcy.

America has been through a LOT over the past 25 years, but there was one constant: You could find a 20% off coupon to use at Bed Bath & Beyond . . . even if it expired six years ago. But that’s coming to an end.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been struggling for a while, and yesterday they declared bankruptcy. There’s no restructuring or anything . . . it’s over.

The coupons will only be good through TOMORROW . . . and then they’ll be useless. But it doesn’t matter, because they’re liquidating everything, so there will be deep discounts and going-out-of-business sales.

The store began in 1971 as Bed ‘n Bath. The first store was in New Jersey. It became Bed Bath & Beyond in 1987 . . . and in the late-’90s, it started becoming a mainstream big box store, and that’s when the “Big Blue” coupons started.

The store peaked around 2011, when there were more than 1,100 stores. The troubles started in 2019. Naturally, the pandemic didn’t help.

If you’re a Bed Bath & Beyond shopper, here’s what you need to know:

Starting Wednesday, everything will be final sale, and won’t be returnable. Also be sure to use your GIFT CARDS. You have two weeks . . . they’ll stop accepting them on May 8th. They’ll stop accepting reward points from their loyalty program on May 15th.

If you have a registry through Bed Bath & Beyond, they’ll be reaching out to you about transferring it to a competitor’s service.

(CNN / CNBC)