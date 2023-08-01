Bed Bath & Beyond Returns As Online Retailer

A recently closed retail store is seeing new life online.

Bed Bath & Beyond has returned to the world as an online retailer.

The store’s site launched on Tuesday in conjunction with new owner Overstock.com

The home goods store filed for Chapter 11 in April after years of struggling sales.

All physical stores are set to officially close by this weekend.

What is something you would buy from Bed Bath & Beyond? How do you think the online version will be different than the physical stores?