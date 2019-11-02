Bee Gees Biopic In The Works

Moving on from the mega success of Bohemian Rhapsody, its producer will turn his attention towards the Bee Gees. Deadline says that Graham King is developing a biopic based on the iconic disco band. Details other than the movie is happening are in short supply, but the site reveals that Paramount has purchased the life rights to the Gibb family estate, which includes the use of the band’s music. The upstart Sister Pictures is leading the project, with those involved reportedly looking for a screenwriter. Which other bands need to have the biopic treatment?