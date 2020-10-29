Bee Gees Doc Coming to HBO Max

A documentary about the legendary disco group The Bee Gees is coming to HBO Max. “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” will give fans a look into the lives of the group from their childhood in Australia to superstardom. Concert footage, TV interviews, home videos, and more archival footage will be part of the documentary along with commentary from the sole surviving Bee Gee, Barry Gibb. The documentary will debut on HBO Max on December 18. What’s your favorite Bee Gees tune? Who was your favorite Bee Gee?