Beer Company Releases 77-Pack

Feel like you need to take your “Frat Bro Game” to a whole new level? Natural Light aka Natty Light has got just what you need. The beer company just released a 77-pack of beer. The company created the limited edition beer pack to celebrate the year that the company was founded, 1977. The 77-packs of beer are limited and are currently available in College Park, MD. The company said that College Park has a heavy Natty Light fan base. If you could create a 77-pack of something what would you choose?