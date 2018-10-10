Beer Company Releases 77-Pack

Feel like you need to take your “Frat Bro Game” to a whole new level? Natural Light aka Natty Light has got just what you need. The beer company just released a 77-pack of beer. The company created the limited edition beer pack to celebrate the year that the company was founded, 1977. The 77-packs of beer are limited and are currently available in College Park, MD. The company said that College Park has a heavy Natty Light fan base. If you could create a 77-pack of something what would you choose?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Research Confirms Online Shoppers Are Buying Clothes To Take Pictures Then Returning Their Purchases Do You Refrigerate Butter? Read This! Sheesh! How Can You Pick A Favorite Performance!? Happy Birthday David Lee Roth! I Thought Tracee Ellis Ross Did A GREAT Job Last Night On The AMA’s! Which Was Your Fav Outfit?! SUNNY 107.9 CARES | DONATE NOW TO THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE MICHAEL
Comments