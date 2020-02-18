‘Beer Goggles’ Do Actually Exist, Says Study

It’s not just a joke that a six when you’re sober turns into a ten after a few drinks. Publishing their results in the journal Psychology of Addictive Behaviours, researchers at the University of Ormskirk have found that “Beer Goggles” is a real thing. For the study, 120 participants were asked to orientate the letter T on a computer screen while images of attractive and unattractive people were flashed. Attractive photos captured the attention of the sober while both distracted the intoxicated. According to Professor Derek Heim, those in the study weren’t very drunk, concluding, “It doesn’t take much alcohol at all for people to ‘put on their beer goggles’.” What’s your beer goggles story?