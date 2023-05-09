‘Beetlejuice 2’ Gets Official Release Date

Warner Bros. has officially announced that ‘Beetlejuice 2,’ the sequel to the 1988 cult classic film, will be released on September 6, 2024.

Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Beetlejuice, ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega is set to lay the daughter of Winona Ryder’s character from the original movie, and Tim Burton will return as director.

The film will begin filming this week in London.

What other 80’s film would you like to see get a sequel?