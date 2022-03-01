Beetlejuice 2 Is In The Works

We are so excited about this! “Beetlejuice 2” is closer to becoming a reality thanks to Brad Pitt. His production company Plan B is now involved, which means filming could start as early as summertime. Reportedly, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are returning to star as the ghost with the most and Lydia Deetz, respectively. But don’t expect to see Alec Baldwin. He’s currently mired in legal disputes following a tragic death on the set of indie movie Rust, which makes his return unlikely. So what will movie be about? Ryder says she’s heard it’ll be set in the present day, rather than aiming to recreate the past or reboot anything. But nothing yet on whether director Tim Burton will return. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice…Beet….