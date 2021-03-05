Beetlejuice announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2021

Halloween Horror Nights are returning to Universal Studios this fall, kicking off on September 3rd!

Universal revealed today that its first house for the event will be Beetlejuice!

Here is the promo copy from Universal:

Say it once. Say it twice. Say it three times. It’s time to turn up the juice and see what shakes loose as the original film comes to life, more twisted and terrifying than ever. Beetlejuice will haunt, taunt and send you screaming out of the haunted house.He’ll torment you as you wander checkerboard hallways and abandon you to your fate in the Lost Souls Room. He’ll menace you through the model graveyard and join in the fun of Dante’s Inferno. Be a part of the infamous dinner party scene and witness Beetlejuice’s chaotic wedding. It’s showtime!

