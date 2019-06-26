Before he appeared in Taylor Swift's new video, this "Queer Eye" star failed an audition for "Blank Space"

TAS Rights Management

The stars of the hit Netflix series Queer Eye appear in Taylor Swift's new video for "You Need to Calm Down." But for one member of the Fab Five, the appearance is a full-circle moment because years ago, he auditioned for Taylor's "Blank Space" video, but didn't get the job.

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's food expert, tells Entertainment Tonight, "Remember the music video for 'Blank Space'? I auditioned for that when I was a waiter and I got called back twice and it was between me and two other guys and in the audition, I had to pretend like I was running away from a lion...and I told (Taylor) that."

Antoni says he didn't get the job because Taylor "changed the direction" of the video -- instead, model Sean O'Pry got to play the singer's love interest in the clip.

"So, I did have a first chance at a Taylor Swift music video and I didn't get it, so now I felt like 'Phoenix Rising Redemption' and I got to actually be in one, as myself" says Antoni. "How weird is the world and life?"

Antoni says he saw the completed video when Taylor texted it to him.

"I freaked out and I thought it was so cool 'cause I didn't even know everybody else who was in it," he said, referring to the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Lambert, Katy Perry, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Laverne Cox and others.

"Just to see all these wonderful LGBTQIA+ personalities and allies who were featured in the video was, like, 'She doesn't have to do that,' and she does," Antoni says. "And I really respect that."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.